Tompkins Financial Increased Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); Needham Investment Management Raised Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Position

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 119,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 14.28M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 333,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 282,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 34,426 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 380,518 shares to 76,609 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,046 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Datadog Is a Hot IPO – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Completes Acquisition of Voicea – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Advisors reported 124,383 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Connors Investor Svcs has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co owns 197,027 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 452,918 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Communication Il has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Of Virginia Va has 248,791 shares. Moreover, Lau Assocs Limited Com has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,915 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Co invested in 562,407 shares or 6.97% of the stock. Essex Financial Serv Inc stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Company owns 352,446 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,751 shares. Wafra reported 13,503 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Limited Com invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).