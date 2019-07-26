Tompkins Financial Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $360,254; Stock Rose; Mairs & Power Boosted Position in Tennant Company (TNC) as Stock Value Rose

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Tennant Company (TNC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 34,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.12M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tennant Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 64,526 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 11.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 32km SE of Tennant, CA; 05/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Introduce Autonomous Floor Cleaning Machines; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 19km WSW of Tennant, CA; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Tennant; 09/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tennant Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNC); 23/04/2018 – TENNANT 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 78,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP owns 5,988 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 7,185 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,105 shares. Riverhead Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,307 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 207 shares. Westwood Il invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.03% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Victory Cap Inc accumulated 0% or 5,499 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.02% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 53,476 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 49,193 shares to 132,239 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 11,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,432 shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Limited Com owns 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 468,438 shares. 74,383 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 4,266 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 338,311 shares. Westfield Capital Management Lp accumulated 135,635 shares. Churchill accumulated 157,051 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated has 574,359 shares. Sageworth has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1,112 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Limited holds 1.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,620 shares. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 0.55% or 51,781 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 8,203 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19.06 million shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.82% or 311.72M shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 1.07% or 147,169 shares.

