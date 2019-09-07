Tompkins Financial Holds Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON); Polaris Capital Management Boosted Its Kforce (KFRC) Holding by $371,000 as Share Price Declined

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 25,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 95,694 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 85,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 95,575 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,797 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Strategies Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meyer Handelman reported 536,144 shares or 4.27% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Management invested in 2,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bain Cap Pub Equity Mgmt Lc reported 276,757 shares. Minneapolis Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2,350 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Covington Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Oregon-based fund reported 20,153 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com stated it has 3,150 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,697 shares. 11,778 were reported by Wunderlich Cap Managemnt. First Fincl Bank Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 18,304 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 44,146 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Peoples Finance Services has 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,136 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howard Mgmt holds 7,350 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Management Limited reported 95,694 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd accumulated 59,537 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 346,980 shares in its portfolio. 859 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The reported 15,346 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technology has invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Frontier Investment Mngmt Communication stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 102,345 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Principal Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Geode Capital Lc owns 454,093 shares.