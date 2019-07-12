Tompkins Financial Holding In Walmart (WMT) Was Has Upped; Waverton Investment Management LTD Position in American Tower Com Us$0.01 (AMT) Increased by $75.72 Million as Share Price Rose

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (AMT) by 882.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 384,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 427,933 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 43,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $209.26. About 1.37M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 7,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 3.82M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Walmart To Neg On Flipkart Announcement; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,350 were reported by Spirit Of America Corp. Skylands Cap has 69,300 shares. 199,136 are owned by Guggenheim Ltd Com. Park Natl Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,442 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 1.72 million shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 5,876 shares. Cap Guardian Trust holds 491,654 shares. Nomura Hldgs owns 63,860 shares. Axel Cap Ltd Com reported 3,000 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Allstate holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 37,744 shares. Comm Bancorporation owns 18,288 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La accumulated 8,455 shares. Putnam Limited Liability stated it has 0.99% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 5,635 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. 7,243 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P. On Friday, February 1 Lara Gustavo sold $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,050 shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) by 930,320 shares to 646,868 shares, valued at $28.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 143,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,513 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares to 107,219 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

