Tompkins Financial Holding in Tompkins Financial (TMP) Increased by $520,448 as Valuation Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Increases Stake in Perficient Com (PRFT)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 19,072 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc Com (PRFT) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 25,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 64,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 38,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 101,109 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares to 1,203 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,219 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Another recent and important Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Increases Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on October 19, 2018.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,032 shares to 185,192 shares, valued at $37.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,947 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $49,845 activity. 689 shares were bought by Derrickson Ralph C, worth $24,997 on Tuesday, August 20.