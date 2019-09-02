Tompkins Financial Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered as Share Price Declined; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreased Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $1.58 Million

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 10,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 9,540 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 682,044 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Inc holds 66,096 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Co Delaware has 273,931 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11,109 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Garland Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 41,132 shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. Tanaka Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 152 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 1.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,176 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP owns 1,572 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 12,583 were reported by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. Ima Wealth holds 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,078 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc invested in 6,948 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oak Associate Oh has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, First Financial Bank Sioux Falls has 3.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,353 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 42,072 shares to 195,362 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 30,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.44 million shares. Ghp Inv Advisors Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 68,927 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Advisory Svcs Limited Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Amica Retiree Tru has 0.08% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.04% or 18,713 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability owns 47,262 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ami Asset has 222,610 shares. 1,879 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Argyle has 1,607 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 2,963 shares. Advsrs Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 20,864 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 45,127 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,438 shares to 30,415 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).