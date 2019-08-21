Tompkins Financial Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; As Wix Com LTD (Put) (WIX) Stock Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Upped by $13.80 Million Its Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 25,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $164.56. About 138,492 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (WIX) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $148.07. About 25,000 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 365,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $74.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.19% or 168,936 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Etrade Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 4,788 are owned by Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc. Andra Ap invested 0.04% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 2,487 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). National Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.25% stake. Adi Cap Management Lc stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Raymond James Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Symmetry Peak Llc holds 750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% or 748,211 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 49,137 shares. 2.27M are held by Steadfast Mngmt Lp.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,673 were accumulated by Sadoff Mgmt Lc. First Bancorp Trust holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18,304 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Principal Finance Group holds 2.03 million shares. Asset Management accumulated 0.25% or 12,548 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 7,516 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.36% or 3,355 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 1.17 million shares. Meyer Handelman holds 536,144 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,550 shares stake. Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru Company accumulated 0.15% or 3,403 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 32,299 shares. 450 are owned by Horrell Cap.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces 10-Yr $77M Contract Win from Honeywell (HON) to Provide Logistics Services for US Air Force – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,428 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).