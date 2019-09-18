Tompkins Financial Holding in Amgen Com (AMGN) Has Increased as Share Price Rose; Miracle Mile Advisors Has Raised Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 21,727 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, up from 19,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $195.04. About 1.84 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 8,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 85,217 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 76,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 4.25 million shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9,186 shares to 550 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,111 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Invest Ptnrs has 0.59% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 10,327 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt has 61 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. E&G Advisors LP owns 3,400 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 145,705 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning has 1.71% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). South Texas Money Management has 189,922 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd reported 128,945 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 250,867 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 122,100 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 17,114 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Amer Savings Bank reported 24,164 shares. Boston Research Mgmt holds 1,180 shares. Moreover, Wallington Asset Management Ltd has 1.64% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 35,934 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 19,773 shares to 320,929 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 23,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,398 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 9,770 shares in its portfolio. 32,750 are owned by Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership. Dsam (London) Ltd reported 184,000 shares stake. 66,000 are held by Zweig. Majedie Asset Mgmt holds 37,826 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Limited has 91,100 shares. Sun Life has 278 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.05% or 3.86 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 490,412 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 628,875 shares. Pnc Services Grp accumulated 167,064 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,913 are held by Private Tru Na. 4,929 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated.

