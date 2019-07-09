Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Devon Energy New (DVN) Market Value Rose While Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 71,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,788 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 297,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 7.01 million shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 4.13M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 8,399 shares to 315,461 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.45M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,097 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $136.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 40,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).