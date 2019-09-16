Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed Its Position in Occidental Pete Del Com (OXY) by $1.58 Million as Share Price Declined; Cme Group (CME) Holder Bessemer Securities Has Trimmed Holding by $349,200 as Stock Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (OXY) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,556 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 36,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 11.15 million shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 1.12M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,000 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co. Caxton Associate LP reported 0.47% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). American Natl Bank holds 0.11% or 1,843 shares. Central Asset Hldg (Hk) Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 1,265 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 706 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 0.33% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 683,663 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,360 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 127,055 shares. Argent accumulated 0.15% or 7,382 shares. 114,950 are owned by Davis R M. 2.93M were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance. Capital Research Glob Invsts has invested 0.85% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp invested in 4,186 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt Com reported 33,170 shares. 11,318 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.37 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 4,617 shares. Quinn Opportunity Lc owns 297,500 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 6.93M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company holds 25,651 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Co holds 329,370 shares. Amer Assets Inv Management Llc has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dorsey Whitney Lc holds 0.03% or 3,987 shares. Principal Financial Gru invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,000 shares. Security Tru invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Regions Fincl reported 0.04% stake. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 30,708 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 1.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,511 shares to 21,727 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 15,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).