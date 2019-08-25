Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $4.19 Million; Fort Point Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Heritage Commerce (HTBK) as Stock Value Declined

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) by 78.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 49,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 13,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168,000, down from 63,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 181,339 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 23/03/2018 – Heritage Commerce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 14/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. — UABK; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,058 shares to 28,380 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 42,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy on Almost Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Edges Higher on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ViiV and Janssen announce positive data on long-acting HIV doublet therapy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,779 shares to 144,879 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heritage Commerce Corp and United American Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/21/2019: ADS,NRZ,HTBK – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 04/03/2019: STNE,TRU,SNH – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

