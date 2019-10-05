Tompkins Financial Has Raised Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position; Manitex International (MNTX) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Cut Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Manitex International (MNTX) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 55,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The institutional investor held 423,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 479,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Manitex International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 29,616 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 8,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in October – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Dump Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Too? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wright Invsts Serv has 1.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,654 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wetherby Asset holds 17,090 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 4.88M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 1.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 426,099 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability invested 1.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 76 are held by Tower Cap Ltd (Trc). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 825 shares. Cap Int Invsts has 1.72M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 360,134 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 4.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 88,150 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 27,220 shares. Kistler reported 2,016 shares stake. Chilton Inv Co Limited Com has invested 4.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,794 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,240 shares to 18,377 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,878 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12th & 13th in Boston – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces Pricing for Sale of Half of its ASV Shares in an Underwritten Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on May 12, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil & Steel (â€œO&Sâ€), a Manitex International, Inc. Company, Announces Renewal of Supply Agreement with Leading Italian-based Utility Company for Aerial Work Platforms – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Manitex Int’l (MNTX) Secures $12M New Crane Order – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.11 per share. MNTX’s profit will be $2.17M for 13.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Manitex International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). 179,649 were accumulated by Cannell Lc. Moreover, Putnam Invests Ltd Com has 0% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 171,674 shares. 54,900 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Adirondack Research & Mgmt Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 207,815 shares. Auxier Asset has invested 0.24% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Northern Trust invested in 0% or 166,371 shares. First Wilshire Securities Inc accumulated 1.49% or 613,460 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has invested 1.21% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Blackrock Inc stated it has 71,992 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc has 432,591 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Awm Investment Com Incorporated holds 0.39% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) or 333,265 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company has 17,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 159 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,467 shares to 21,977 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bone Inc by 432,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Industries Inc..