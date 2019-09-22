Tompkins Financial Has Raised Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake; Principal Financial Group Stake in Corning (GLW) Raised by $580,338

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 17,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.92M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 6.37M shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,883 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 1,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested 0.24% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bancorp Of America De holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 8.95M shares. Duncker Streett Communications reported 6,000 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 9,341 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 110,456 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Vigilant Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Fil accumulated 1.59 million shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 1.19 million shares. Navellier & Associate has 7,819 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 17,964 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gp reported 4,500 shares. The Alabama-based Aull And Monroe Inv Management has invested 0.94% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.24% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 23,420 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 10,709 shares to 816,651 shares, valued at $70.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 139,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,021 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,983 shares to 6,046 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).