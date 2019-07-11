Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $957,248; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Increased Holding by $728,530

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,095 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $165.19. About 14.96 million shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 4.11 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Inv Lc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Smithfield Trust reported 0.01% stake. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma invested in 2,246 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability has 2.42 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,095 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 345,262 shares. Miles Incorporated reported 1,782 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 4 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd holds 4,009 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt invested in 0.46% or 51,602 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 7,520 shares stake. Mckinley Management Lc Delaware owns 2,407 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.37% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 781,150 shares. Nomura Incorporated has 768,491 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,846 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,828 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Inc has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,239 shares. Channing Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 91,689 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 845,062 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 18,585 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Lp accumulated 124,628 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sectoral Asset Mngmt stated it has 436,140 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.12 million shares. Gideon owns 9,282 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp owns 59,489 shares. Compton Ri has 56,903 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 79,600 shares stake. Private Harbour Inv And Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 3,170 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Com holds 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 7,099 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 79,537 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.87 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,106 shares to 84,703 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 153,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (NYSEMKT:TMP).