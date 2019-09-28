Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Stake in Celgene Com (CELG) by $1.62 Million as Stock Price Declined; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position Has Lifted by Harber Asset Management Llc

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 95.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 17,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 904 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84,000, down from 18,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 79,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 339,784 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 260,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 3,281 shares to 3,708 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Ind Fd Etf (BND) by 12,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Gp has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd invested in 429,376 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 746 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 19,145 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv holds 0.16% or 7,326 shares. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Puzo Michael J invested in 2,324 shares. Prudential Finance reported 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 322 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Ltd Co. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 129,643 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.02% stake. Burren owns 50,900 shares for 38.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Lc has 0.38% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 23,067 shares. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 132,824 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited holds 1.35M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. North American Mngmt Corp has 173,456 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Evergreen Llc owns 2.68% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 973,264 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 7,722 shares. Gagnon Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 2.82% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Private Asset invested in 11,273 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.07% or 75,609 shares. Blume holds 25,005 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com owns 14,788 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 113,549 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability reported 116,065 shares. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De has 1.32% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 40,407 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,103 shares to 10,744 shares, valued at $11.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 126,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,651 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.