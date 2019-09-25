Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Its Southern Company (SO) Holding by $496,044 as Shares Rose; Barrett Asset Management Trimmed Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $9.01 Million

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 9,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 550 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30,000, down from 9,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 3.50M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 200,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 33,259 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 233,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 5.62M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 68,153 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 16,593 shares. 9.42 million are held by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss reported 774,577 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cadence Financial Bank Na has 10,309 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Com holds 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 60,979 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited invested in 0.26% or 10.59M shares. 12,646 are owned by Chilton Cap Management Limited Com. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 9,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Marshall Wace Llp owns 76,526 shares. Minnesota-based First Light Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ironwood Investment Limited Liability invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northern Corp holds 0.24% or 22.58M shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 1.82% or 49.64 million shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26,615 shares to 26,865 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Llc invested in 18,075 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hyman Charles D reported 2.32% stake. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 1,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Advsr Lc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 431,922 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 22,755 are owned by Amica Mutual Insur Co. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,656 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cap Wealth Planning Lc holds 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 7,864 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has 53,958 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) accumulated 255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 122,937 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Incom (NYSE:ICE) by 4,700 shares to 21,061 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV).