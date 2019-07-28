Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Its Position in Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) by $4.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Shares Declined, Presima Has Increased Position by $1.63 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 588,026 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 234,879 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A has 75,991 shares. Paradigm Asset Company Llc, New York-based fund reported 26,770 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has invested 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 31,260 were reported by Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Company. Cwm Ltd reported 0.58% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd has 68,126 shares. Legal General Public Ltd has 0.25% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 8.33 million shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated reported 89,537 shares. Fiduciary Company holds 2.45 million shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt Inc owns 900,877 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.79% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 209,106 shares. 2.13M were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Everence Cap Management stated it has 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). King Wealth has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 8,399 shares to 315,461 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 51,226 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc accumulated 4,814 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 86,700 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 111,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Raymond James Trust Na has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0.76% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Raymond James & Associates accumulated 171,315 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company reported 98,133 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council reported 9,800 shares stake. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Amer Gp Inc holds 29,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 359,881 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated reported 153,192 shares.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 78,000 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $59.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 329,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,200 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

