Tompkins Financial Has Lifted Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Position; MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTL LTD PFD ORDINARY (MAORF) SI Decreased By 0.13%

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTL LTD PFD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:MAORF) had a decrease of 0.13% in short interest. MAORF’s SI was 78,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.13% from 78,700 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 56 days are for MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTL LTD PFD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:MAORF)’s short sellers to cover MAORF’s short positions. It closed at $1.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) stake by 768.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired 3,281 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 3,708 shares with $536,000 value, up from 427 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com now has $21.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.42. About 500,505 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 4 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $150.80’s average target is 4.42% above currents $144.42 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24 are owned by Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 7,057 shares. 406,260 were reported by Automobile Association. Pension Serv holds 186,853 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Legacy Private accumulated 12,955 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Numerixs has 0.1% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 835,461 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Jnba Advsrs has 241 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 5,868 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davenport & Co Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 5,561 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 93,967 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,450 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Personal Service reported 8 shares stake.

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) stake by 14,513 shares to 104,054 valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) stake by 16,751 shares and now owns 17,154 shares. Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yieldcorporate Bond (HYG) was reduced too.

