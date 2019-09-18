Tompkins Financial Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position; Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Shorts Lowered By 1.72%

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 9.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired 8,506 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 94,523 shares with $7.24 million value, up from 86,017 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $309.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. LQDA’s SI was 353,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 359,500 shares previously. With 93,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s short sellers to cover LQDA’s short positions. The SI to Liquidia Technologies Inc’s float is 8.64%. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 32,760 shares traded. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) has declined 33.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.55% the S&P500.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $74.57 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $82.57’s average target is 12.85% above currents $73.17 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target in Friday, July 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 23 report. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased Southern Company (NYSE:SO) stake by 9,186 shares to 550 valued at $30,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yieldcorporate Bond (HYG) stake by 5,450 shares and now owns 5,525 shares. Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.