Tompkins Financial Has Lifted Costco Whsl New (COST) Position; Hood River Capital Management Upped By $13.00 Million Its Macrogenics (MGNX) Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 33.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired 3,186 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 12,834 shares with $3.11M value, up from 9,648 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $127.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $290.64. About 1.16 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) stake by 112.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 764,646 shares as Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)’s stock declined 14.24%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.44M shares with $25.95M value, up from 678,550 last quarter. Macrogenics Inc now has $669.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 251,011 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $1.34; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/05/2018 – Provention Bio Announces Agreements with MacroGenics for Two Clinical-Stage Assets for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 59,594 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc reported 9,204 shares. Addenda Cap has invested 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 6,472 shares. 11,015 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management. Howe Rusling accumulated 1,247 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 1.40M shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Pnc Serv Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 0.02% or 12,108 shares. Hodges Mgmt reported 5,377 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 1.55% or 183,943 shares in its portfolio. 1,444 are owned by Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca invested in 1,719 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -10.13% below currents $290.64 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James.

Among 3 analysts covering MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MacroGenics has $29 highest and $23 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 87.10% above currents $13.72 stock price. MacroGenics had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $2500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Everbridge Inc stake by 10,399 shares to 294,983 valued at $22.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stake by 13,106 shares and now owns 277,906 shares. Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 20,835 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 25,971 shares. Baker Bros LP invested in 302,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Wasatch Advisors holds 1.29M shares. Axa holds 68,374 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 9,564 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd owns 18,900 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De stated it has 219,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.01% or 260,000 shares.