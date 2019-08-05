Tompkins Financial Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $360,254; Greif (GEF) Has 2.43 Sentiment

Greif Inc (GEF) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 107 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 44 reduced and sold holdings in Greif Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 22.56 million shares, down from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Greif Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 69 New Position: 38.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired 6,106 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 84,703 shares with $5.01 million value, up from 78,597 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $229.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 4.91M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It operates in five divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.6 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. for 432,267 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 422,176 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.28% invested in the company for 889,846 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,946 shares.

Analysts await Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 1.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.2 per share. GEF’s profit will be $63.31 million for 7.05 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Greif, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com reported 24,261 shares stake. Payden Rygel reported 641,900 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 70,095 shares. Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 242,039 shares. United Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.23% or 51,246 shares. Lafayette Invs stated it has 8,184 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 345,071 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 4.34 million shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.01% or 9,530 shares. Mariner Limited Company holds 390,454 shares. Washington Savings Bank, Washington-based fund reported 21,216 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4,713 are held by Spears Abacus Ltd.

