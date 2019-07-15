Tompkins Financial Has Decreased Its Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Holding by $4.49 Million; Market Valuation Rose; American National Bank Increases Position in Bunge LTD (BG)

American National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 18,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,350 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 34,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 29,446 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 452,379 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Inv Limited Liability stated it has 506,554 shares or 4.63% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv stated it has 38,009 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 114,942 shares. Chemung Canal Co stated it has 4,422 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Management Company L L C accumulated 2.82 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 19,021 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 52,428 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 49,014 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt accumulated 197,374 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 140,778 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited Company owns 107,129 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 525,000 shares or 1.15% of the stock. D E Shaw Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4.89 million shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 234,991 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 108,795 were reported by State Bank.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 8,399 shares to 315,461 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TJX Companies Leaves Other Retailers in the Dust (Again) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 5,703 shares to 33,252 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 3,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Has A Few Potential Catalysts In The Near Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 172,523 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 63,383 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 651,900 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 5,073 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 424,663 shares. Estabrook Cap Management reported 1,500 shares. Bruce And Co holds 15,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Citigroup Incorporated holds 254,958 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 76,556 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 132,030 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 1.79M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).