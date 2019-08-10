Tompkins Financial Has Cut Walmart Com (WMT) Position by $337,032; Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stake by $5.16 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 859,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 348,140 shares traded or 54.38% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/05/2018 – WALMART COMBINES REAL ESTATE AND CENTRAL OPERATIONS IN ONE ROLE; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates Team up to Expand Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Program; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK deal signals a rethink on overseas expansion; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Walmart spending $16 billion for 77 percent stake in India’s online retailer Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tepid U.S. Growth Amid Wet April Damps Enthusiasm

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 8,399 shares to 315,461 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bancorporation N Y holds 1.19% or 10,881 shares. Cookson Peirce has 4,707 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 10,973 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,924 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.17% or 275,980 shares in its portfolio. 661,205 were reported by 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,869 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.69% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fin Mgmt Pro Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 757 shares. Greatmark Inv Partners holds 0.54% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 17,628 shares. Northstar Gru Incorporated stated it has 18,674 shares. Washington Bank owns 3,417 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 261,800 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).