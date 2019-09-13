Tompkins Financial Has Cut Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $4.34 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Fastenal (FAST) Stock Value Declined, Long Road Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $2.18 Million Its Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,377 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 49,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.56 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 9,681 shares to 95,911 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 2,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.