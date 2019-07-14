Tompkins Financial Has Cut Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $957,248; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Declined While Bluefin Trading Lowered Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 95.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 94,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 98,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why Gilead could pay more than $2 billion in deal with this small S.F. biotech – San Francisco Business Times” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead inks deal with Carna Bio for immuno-oncology therapies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, GILD, ICPT – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,267 were accumulated by Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Argent Tru Company holds 0.28% or 41,539 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Co reported 3,348 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,325 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust reported 6,965 shares. Smith Asset Management LP holds 0.24% or 114,410 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Limited Liability invested in 37,122 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mirae Asset Invests reported 252,540 shares. Harvey Cap Inc reported 2.83% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bessemer Inc invested in 33,324 shares. Twin Management Inc invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 401,435 shares.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 135,948 shares to 148,579 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 264,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “August 23rd Options Now Available For Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead And The Status Of My Model Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, GILD, HP – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 153,821 shares to 631,491 shares, valued at $45.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 23,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IJH).