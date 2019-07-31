Tompkins Financial Has Cut Position in Celgene (CELG) by $1.73 Million as Share Value Rose; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake Upped by Horrell Capital Management Inc

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 18,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 19,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.6. About 1.48M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1.05M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $279,027 activity. Koley Bikash sold $177,525 worth of stock. $279,027 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares were sold by rahim rami.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) by 22,700 shares to 177,305 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Srb holds 26,353 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP has 71,748 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 151,924 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fairpointe Limited Liability Company owns 3.30M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 0.01% or 24,422 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested in 94,164 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors accumulated 16,236 shares. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Sei Investments reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Washington Tru Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust invested in 0.03% or 269,227 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 152,207 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.14% or 1.14M shares. Pdt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% or 315,949 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Company owns 200 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 18,699 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 8,994 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 180,524 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 27,792 shares. Pitcairn Commerce accumulated 4,402 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 676,760 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 4,409 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Redmile Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1,536 were accumulated by Ftb Inc. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 1.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bessemer Gp Inc has 8,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Invest Advisers owns 3.99% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 328,326 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management Lc accumulated 16,540 shares or 0.77% of the stock.