Tompkins Financial Has Boosted Its Walmart Com (WMT) Stake; Philip Morris In (PM) Position Maintained by Alps Advisors Inc

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 93.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 22,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 24,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 2.11 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Rolls Out International Money-Transfer Service; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 10/04/2018 – WALMART,POSTMATES PACT IN CHARLOTTE NC, EXPANSION PLANNED; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 11/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Walmart spends $16 billion on Flipkart and Richard Branson joins a PE firm; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-UK minister Clark says probe of supermarket deal ‘must consider suppliers’ – FT; 20/03/2018 – WALMART’S MARC LORE SAYS WILL STICK WITH RETAILER FOR 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart-Flipkart deal talks on, no conclusion yet

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris In (PM) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 31,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 470,998 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99 million, up from 439,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 3.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,855 shares stake. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Co has 1.57% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 13,825 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 33,177 shares. Fil Limited invested in 1.79 million shares. Finemark Comml Bank Trust reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 1.83 million shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il holds 150,846 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. One Cap Limited Company owns 27,222 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.5% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 109 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Lc, California-based fund reported 213,626 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 3,202 shares to 19,705 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,046 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,114 shares to 70,983 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,743 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

