Tompkins Financial Has Boosted Holding in Intercontinental Exchange Incom (ICE) as Share Value Rose; As South St Com (SSB) Stock Rose, South State Has Cut Its Stake by $807,161

South State Corp decreased its stake in South St Corp Com (SSB) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 11,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 123,540 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.10 million, down from 134,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in South St Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 128,127 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Incom (ICE) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 21,061 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 16,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Incom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 2.45M shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South State Corporation (SSB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “South State Corporation (SSB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South State (SSB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 9.02% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.33 per share. SSB’s profit will be $49.51 million for 13.37 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 380,518 shares to 76,609 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,000 were reported by Nomura. Raymond James Trust Na holds 14,215 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma holds 1.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 109,651 shares. Oppenheimer & Company holds 0.02% or 9,299 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.14% stake. Ellington Management Gp Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.19% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 417,097 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv Mgmt owns 3,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co owns 0.17% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 5.04M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 97,306 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 258 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Bitmain Announces Two New Miner Models, Bakkt (NYSE: $ICE) Insures Deposits with $125 Million Policy, Catalonia Reveals Blockchain ID System – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange and Magellan Midstream Partners Announce Launch of Dock Capacity Auction at Multiple Marine Facilities in Houston for the ICE Permian WTI Futures Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.