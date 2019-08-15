Tompkins Financial Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Telemark Asset Management Increased Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $684,000; Stock Value Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58M shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 6,895 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Aspen Aerogels Inc. – MarketWatch” on August 21, 2016. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation owns 52,297 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 375,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 76,915 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd has 1.47M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 40,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Com holds 12,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 98,285 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Next Century Growth Lc invested 0.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 2.59 million were accumulated by Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii Lp. Harvey Ltd stated it has 4.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Granahan Invest Management Ma owns 1.53M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W Com owns 59,206 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,124 shares stake. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd invested in 706,656 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 3.66% or 49,685 shares. Insight 2811 Inc owns 1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,355 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley stated it has 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gradient Invests reported 63,689 shares stake. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 23,988 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability holds 2,391 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Peninsula Asset has invested 2.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schnieders Cap Management Ltd accumulated 57,901 shares. 33,182 were reported by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Wheatland has 1.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 153,821 shares to 631,491 shares, valued at $45.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.