Tompkins Financial Decreased Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $4.34 Million; Advisors Asset Management Upped Its First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,377 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 49,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.77. About 1.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 13,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 67,827 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 54,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 82,163 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,511 shares to 21,727 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 45,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Usa Esg Slct Etf (KLD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advisors owns 2,279 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Agf holds 0.49% or 289,740 shares. Towercrest Capital holds 0.22% or 5,699 shares in its portfolio. 61,816 were reported by Grimes Com. Nuance Invs Ltd Liability Co has 224,711 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Limited Company holds 1,803 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv Management holds 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 41,820 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 1,680 shares. Dana Advsrs Inc stated it has 45,581 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 738,101 shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 9,576 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 1.19% or 254,099 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 73,903 shares. Bartlett And Lc has 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 226,576 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 2.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 122,482 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.22 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 6,090 shares to 29,076 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 44,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,820 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).