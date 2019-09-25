Tompkins Financial Decreased Its Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holding by $1.04 Million; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lifted Stake by $1.62 Million

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 5,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 39,071 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47M, up from 33,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $285.16. About 1.41M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 98.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 15,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 276 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19,000, down from 15,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 4.65M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 100 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Somerset Trust has invested 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bokf Na holds 0.16% or 96,351 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 0.29% or 7.91 million shares in its portfolio. Orbimed Advsr Lc stated it has 401,600 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,686 shares. Btr Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 28,194 shares. Northern Trust reported 17.19 million shares. Knott David M holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,500 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability owns 0.48% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3.20 million shares. Cincinnati reported 343,500 shares. Town & Country Bancshares & Dba First Bankers stated it has 0.57% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 576 shares to 2,556 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 2,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $594.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,115 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 206,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,150 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).