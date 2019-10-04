Tompkins Financial Decreased By $480,570 Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Aqr Capital Management Has Raised Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 11.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 137,917 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $68.20 million value, up from 1.16M last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $83.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 3.90 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased Facebook (FB) stake by 56.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 2,490 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 1,925 shares with $372,000 value, down from 4,415 last quarter. Facebook now has $511.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14 million shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at U.S. Senate hearing; 26/03/2018 – Android phone users have noticed that Facebook has saved a virtual trove of their personal call data for years:; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WINS DELAY OF CLASS-ACTION TRIAL THAT WAS SET FOR JULY; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak to European lawmakers about Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – EXPERTS FROM ATLANTIC COUNCIL TO WORK WITH CO’S SECURITY, POLICY & PRODUCT TEAMS TO GET FACEBOOK REAL-TIME INSIGHTS, UPDATES ON EMERGING THREATS; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) stake by 26,380 shares to 36,672 valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc stake by 14,007 shares and now owns 14,941 shares. Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $5900 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $56.60’s average target is 6.69% above currents $53.05 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1. UBS maintained the shares of USB in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. Another trade for 22,246 shares valued at $4.05 million was sold by THIEL PETER.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fdftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) stake by 54,410 shares to 210,852 valued at $8.79M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) stake by 9,681 shares and now owns 95,911 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.