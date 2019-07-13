Tompkins Financial Cut Walmart Com (WMT) Stake by $337,032 as Share Value Rose; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Goodnow Investment Group Trimmed by $1.07 Million Its Holding

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 727,600 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart earnings: $1.14 per share, vs $1.12 expected; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tuition Play Comes as Choosy Employees Head for Exits; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.69M for 25.61 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr S&P 500 Revenue by 18,807 shares to 365,389 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.48B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

