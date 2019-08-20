Tompkins Financial Cut Its Walmart Com (WMT) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Holder Swedbank Lowered Its Position by $14.43 Million

Swedbank decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 180,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 835,794 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.36 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 9.48 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 6.91 million shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-India’s e-commerce wars to be rehaped by private label brands; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 02/04/2018 – ARVEST BANK IS AN ARKANSAS BANK MAJORITY-OWNED BY THE FAMILY OF WALMART INC WMT.N FOUNDER SAM WALTON; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO $12B-PLUS DEAL FOR CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in California To Receive Approximately $34 Million in Cash Bonuses

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,211 shares to 118,567 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “El Paso Dominates the News, but the Trade War Truly Hurts Walmart Stock – Yahoo News” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart’s Valuation Becoming Frothy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Target Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuance Investments Ltd reported 7,859 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.16 million shares. Davis R M Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,345 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.1% or 151,688 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 47,710 shares. 18,058 were accumulated by Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Tru. Zebra Capital Management reported 3,828 shares stake. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shelter Mutual Insurance owns 106,142 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 104,952 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amalgamated State Bank holds 179,517 shares. 37,356 were reported by Chem Comml Bank. Hollencrest Mngmt holds 7,459 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/T (NYSE:DIS) by 89,010 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $189.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources In (NYSE:EOG) by 416,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc/N (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Fincl reported 5,302 shares stake. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 72,514 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Eastern National Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,607 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 45,200 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Tru Commerce reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 1.37M shares. Merian Global (Uk) accumulated 65,988 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested in 38,155 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company reported 13,739 shares stake. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 38,614 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.5% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 355,924 shares. 12,200 are held by Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP owns 74,651 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communications Lc has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,496 shares. Tiemann Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.01% or 16,465 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. AbbVie – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.33 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.