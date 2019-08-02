Tompkins Financial Cut Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Value Declined; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Its Position by $9.31 Million as Valuation Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 131,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 589,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.93M, down from 720,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.42. About 1.13M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 18,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 19,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.13. About 1.80M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 201,876 shares to 24.26 million shares, valued at $2.86B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89 million for 9.35 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 4,209 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 2,700 shares. Heritage Invsts reported 36,087 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs has 5,055 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 908,921 shares. Comm Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Meritage Management owns 70,837 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 349,426 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 13,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Whitnell & Company has invested 0.62% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ifrah Services Inc accumulated 4,080 shares. Oakworth Inc has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Nordea reported 0.44% stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Co reported 0.07% stake.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,186 shares to 12,834 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 42,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.61M shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 12,440 shares. Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,025 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tt holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 202,854 shares. Advent De reported 28,000 shares. Franklin Resources reported 10.81M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 389,711 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has 0.29% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj invested 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 396,806 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,672 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Limited Com reported 600 shares. Kings Point Management accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares.