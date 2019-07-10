Tompkins Financial Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake By $1.73 Million; Wealthtrust Fairport Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake By $388,206

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 4.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 4,914 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 114,281 shares with $9.14 million value, down from 119,195 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $150.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 2.96M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 93.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 18,591 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 1,203 shares with $113,000 value, down from 19,794 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 2.67M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Another trade for 3,455 shares valued at $249,875 was made by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31. Contreras Jaime also sold $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank reported 0.96% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Minnesota-based Jnba Fin Advsr has invested 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,855 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp reported 0.25% stake. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 27,765 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 2.62M shares stake. First Republic Investment Management reported 0.36% stake. Pacific Global Inv has 23,218 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz & Ltd reported 56,379 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has 694,086 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Verus Fincl Prtnrs owns 2,502 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Co has 859 shares. New England Research And Mngmt Inc has 25,778 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $84 target.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.65 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 30,487 shares to 45,108 valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 22,673 shares and now owns 94,132 shares. First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FGM) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity. Another trade for 23,466 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by LOUGHLIN JAMES J on Thursday, February 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CELG in report on Friday, February 1 to “Hold” rating.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,058 shares to 28,380 valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Oppenheimer Etf Tr stake by 10,962 shares and now owns 46,722 shares. Vanguard Bd Ind Fd Etf (BND) was raised too.

