Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.13 N/A 5.35 15.32 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.18 N/A 1.39 12.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tompkins Financial Corporation and Fulton Financial Corporation. Fulton Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tompkins Financial Corporation and Fulton Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Tompkins Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fulton Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tompkins Financial Corporation and Fulton Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 66.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28% Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation was less bullish than Fulton Financial Corporation.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats Fulton Financial Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.