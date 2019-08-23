Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.15 N/A 5.35 15.32 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.33 N/A 2.01 11.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tompkins Financial Corporation and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Tompkins Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tompkins Financial Corporation and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 62.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation has weaker performance than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.