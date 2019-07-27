Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.28 N/A 5.39 14.43 Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.61 N/A 1.82 13.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tompkins Financial Corporation and Univest Financial Corporation. Univest Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tompkins Financial Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 1.2% Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Tompkins Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Univest Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tompkins Financial Corporation and Univest Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.9% and 69.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Univest Financial Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation -1.59% 0.57% 0.48% 3.1% -1.93% 3.68% Univest Financial Corporation -0.99% -0.16% 3.09% -2.87% -14.97% 15.9%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation was less bullish than Univest Financial Corporation.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Univest Financial Corporation.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.