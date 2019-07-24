Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) Share Value Rose While Vanguard Group Trimmed by $4.49 Million Its Position; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Rose, Forte Capital Has Boosted Stake by $433,125

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 995,429 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 59,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.82 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 30,582 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc by 1.97M shares to 8.32M shares, valued at $89.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA) by 388,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 26,136 shares to 94,413 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

