Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $620,000; Sabal Trust Co Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $961,086

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co analyzed 22,883 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 728,151 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92M, down from 751,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $192.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 11.73M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 30,019 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 37,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.27. About 22,782 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,346 shares to 74,386 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 154,341 shares to 157,928 shares, valued at $17.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 19,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).