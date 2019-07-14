Tompkins Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON); Fedex (FDX) Holder Highlander Capital Management Lifted Holding

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22M shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 25,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,797 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Amer Economic Planning Adv has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brandywine Inv Management has invested 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Adirondack Trust reported 721 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.73% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 861,065 shares. Fort Lp has 0.48% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jane Street Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nuveen Asset Management Llc reported 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dakota Wealth holds 0.4% or 3,553 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 3,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co has 123,717 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 2,167 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Stockton. Kbc Gp Nv owns 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 67,758 shares. Chilton Cap Limited Liability Com reported 62,920 shares. Alabama-based Welch Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Roundview Cap Limited Company accumulated 13,966 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 60,290 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 817,106 shares. 135,145 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Department Mb State Bank N A reported 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Ally Fin reported 30,000 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt reported 74,057 shares stake. Bluestein R H Commerce owns 1,939 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.23% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 257,108 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.77% or 25,980 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest invested 0.59% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.