Tompkins Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON); As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stock Price Rose, Phocas Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake by $506,600

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 25,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $156.67. About 826,528 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 17,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $209.11. About 155,671 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell a Good Value Stock for 2019? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp has 762,557 shares. 82,930 were accumulated by Greystone Managed. Vanguard Grp owns 0.34% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 53.75M shares. Kwmg Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.75% or 12,816 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has 104,014 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 95,942 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 705,881 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Com Incorporated reported 8,000 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.24% or 455,321 shares. Sunbelt Securities owns 2,797 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mai Capital Management has invested 0.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Convergence Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 25,226 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 413,372 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Housing Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AvalonBay Communities: Limited Space For A Further Price Increase – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dividend Stocks To Take A Look At Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.