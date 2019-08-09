Tompkins Financial Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; 0 Analysts Are Bullish GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. See GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23 New Target: $18 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Tompkins Financial Corp increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 13.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired 3,031 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 26,134 shares with $2.92M value, up from 23,103 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $100.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.5. About 267,175 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 55.41 million shares. Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 0.01% or 22,813 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advisors Ltd Co has invested 1.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 2.14M shares. Permanens Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 29 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.19% stake. Weybosset And Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Advisory Networks Limited Com reported 0.05% stake. South State reported 28,220 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 1.98% or 144,962 shares in its portfolio. Sky Invest Group Inc holds 1.66% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 40,384 shares. Fincl Counselors has 57,127 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cleararc accumulated 16,892 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 16.01M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.79% above currents $116.5 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 13. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-CSRS Cushing Energy Income For: May 31 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners: Continuing To Perform Well – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 34,884 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY