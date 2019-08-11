Tompkins Financial Boosted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $336,441; Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Valuation Declined While Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $657,732 Its Position

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,134 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 23,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 579,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33 million, down from 590,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 295,215 shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of stock was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 466 shares. Raymond James Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 2.57 million shares. Independent Investors has 28,211 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Fil stated it has 665,871 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Park National Oh stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.74% or 96,370 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Inc holds 6,622 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Korea Inv holds 0.14% or 277,460 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Goelzer Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 25,469 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 258,686 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 280,362 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Ltd has invested 1.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 717 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C invested in 0.13% or 459,846 shares. Sei Invests owns 16,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 408,654 were reported by Merian Global Invsts (Uk). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 27,403 shares. 27,448 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assocs. Mason Street Ltd has invested 0.02% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 28,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Co accumulated 1.56% or 78,958 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 89,400 shares. Aperio Llc holds 13,143 shares. 65,934 are owned by Prudential Fin. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp has 4,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,933 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Co.

