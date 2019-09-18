Toll Brothers (Tol) (TOL) Stock Value Declined While Greenhaven Associates Lowered Position by $507,564; Conocophillips Com (COP) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Upped Stake by $3.44 Million as Share Value Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (TOL) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 14,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.32 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.36 million, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 3.71 million shares traded or 104.89% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 56,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 180,393 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00 million, up from 123,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 7.09M shares traded or 9.66% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 35.10% or $0.73 from last year’s $2.08 per share. TOL’s profit will be $189.59 million for 7.25 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold TOL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.89 million shares or 0.90% more from 112.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matthew 25 Corporation invested in 5.95% or 445,000 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 3.90M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 469 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 21,489 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 230,609 shares. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 12,500 shares. New England Research & Mgmt Incorporated owns 9,450 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bbt Ltd Liability invested in 8,540 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). United Automobile Association has 21,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 77,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,881 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP has 0.21% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Parametric Llc accumulated 0.01% or 335,676 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,628 are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Jefferies Fincl Grp reported 312,627 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc reported 92,372 shares stake. 56,336 were reported by Piedmont. Johnson Finance Gp reported 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors stated it has 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Willis Invest Counsel has 0.44% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 106,474 shares. 210 were accumulated by Smith Asset Lp. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc holds 76 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Delta Asset Lc Tn owns 1,661 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life owns 55,899 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 53,214 shares stake. Pinnacle Inc has 37,294 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc Com (NYSE:MUSA) by 486,281 shares to 3,265 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 5,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,242 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROCK).

