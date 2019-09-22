Toll Brothers (Tol) (TOL) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $507,564; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by $3.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 54,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76 million, up from 81,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (TOL) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 14,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.32M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.36M, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 2.39M shares traded or 26.19% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 80,210 shares to 135,847 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,297 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Capital Lc invested in 0.02% or 14,032 shares. Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harvest Cap invested in 9,820 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nippon Life Insur invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Park Natl Corp Oh invested in 486,094 shares. Btim invested in 91,855 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Choate Investment Advsrs reported 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com owns 270,921 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. 28,332 were reported by Northstar Asset Llc. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc owns 12,556 shares. Violich Mngmt stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Garde Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 5,099 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold TOL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.89 million shares or 0.90% more from 112.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP has invested 0.05% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 16,417 were reported by Stifel. Burney Com stated it has 28,186 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc holds 9,920 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Co holds 0% or 23,820 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability reported 28,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Invest Research has 6,140 shares. 926,022 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 2.41M shares. Davis R M reported 0.24% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Cibc Markets has 27,356 shares. 59,416 were accumulated by Shelton. Oakbrook holds 0.03% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 546,486 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.