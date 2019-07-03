Toll Brothers (TOL) to pay $0.11 on Jul 26, 2019; Katy Industries (KT) Sentiment Is 1.18

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jul 26, 2019. (NYSE:TOL) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Toll Brothers Inc’s current price of $36.93 translates into 0.30% yield. Toll Brothers Inc’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 962,247 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL)

Katy Industries Inc (KT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It's down -0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 72 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 61 sold and reduced stock positions in Katy Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 140.85 million shares, up from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Katy Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 50 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 548,810 shares traded. KT Corporation (KT) has declined 9.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 548,810 shares traded. KT Corporation (KT) has declined 9.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp holds 19.53% of its portfolio in KT Corporation for 23.25 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 6.67 million shares or 14.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mittleman Brothers Llc has 12.34% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The California-based Sensato Investors Llc has invested 4.2% in the stock. Nine Masts Capital Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company has market cap of $5.96 billion. The firm offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications services; and credit card processing and other financial services, as well as sells mobile handsets.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $546,798 activity. 3,000 shares were sold by MARBACH CARL B, worth $104,878 on Wednesday, January 9. Connor Martin P. had sold 12,000 shares worth $441,920 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital holds 0.23% or 2,151 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 5,900 shares. Caxton Associates L P stated it has 0.26% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). M&T Natl Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 16,647 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.04% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Prudential holds 0.1% or 1.67 million shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 27,830 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% stake. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 300 shares. Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.05% or 32,218 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Prns L P holds 11,922 shares. 17,180 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 298,900 shares.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.