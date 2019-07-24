Toll Brothers (TOL) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Increased Its Position by $360,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93 million, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Toll Brothers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 1.56M shares traded or 3.08% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 140.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 184,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 316,147 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 131,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 6.74 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Goodhaven Management Limited Liability owns 820,571 shares for 8.73% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 140,900 shares stake. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Co holds 62,372 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc owns 130,602 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 309,772 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Llc reported 18,206 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 76,374 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorp. Voya Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 239,847 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In reported 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Brinker has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Captrust Fin Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 896,494 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 40,454 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt LP has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 173,481 shares to 88,311 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 37,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,363 shares, and cut its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp.