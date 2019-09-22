Toll Brothers (TOL) Shareholder Franklin Resources Increased Stake; Carderock Capital Management Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $2.01 Million; Market Value Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 59.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, up from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 228,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.57M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.32 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 642,511 shares to 287,500 shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 232,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,630 shares to 57,165 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,777 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

